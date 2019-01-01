Large image of stand-Up comic Bill Burr

Stand-Up Comedian Bill Burr

Bill Burr

Born: June 10, 1968
Blue Meter: Dirty
53 

Next Tour Date

Friday | November 15
8:00PM
Aisha Alfa featuring Bill Burr
Dynasty Typewriter
Los Angeles, CA
with Aisha Alfa

See all tour dates for Bill Burr

Works

Records
2010 Let It Go
2008 Why Do I Do This?
2007 Emotionally Unavailable

Specials (and other video)
2019 Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
2017 Bill Burr: Walk Your Way Out
2014 Bill Burr: I'm Sorry You Feel That Way
2012 Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same

Originally released on Netflix
2012 Funny as Hell (Season 2)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
2010 Bill Burr: Let It Go
2008 Down and Dirty with Jim Norton

Features multiple comedians
2008 Bill Burr: Why Do I Do This?
2006 Live at Gotham (Episode 105)

Features multiple performers
2005 One Night Stand: Bill Burr
2003 Comedy Central Presents Bill Burr
1998 Premium Blend (Season 2)

Features multiple comedians
1996 Comics Come Home 2

This special features multiple comedians.

Books (by and about)
2012 Cheat: A Man's Guide to Infidelity

Biography

An Irish American from Canton, Massachusetts, Bill Burr moved in 1995 to New York City to pursue his dream of a life in comedy. Eight months later, he moved to Los Angeles. There he worked on a number of film and television projects. Bill returned to New York City in 1999, to get back to his roots and concentrate on comedy.

He performs over three hundred shows annually, has two movies to be released in 2006, as well as a performance on The Late Show with David Letterman. In 2004, he began working on Chappelle’s Show. In September 2005, Bill’s HBO One Night Stand special aired. Along with many other projects, Bill has also been a guest comedian on the Opie and Anthony Show on XM Satellite Radio, sometimes sitting in when third member Jim Norton is away. He has also performed a Comedy Central Presents show which marked the recognition of his talent as a comedian by one of the leading networks in the entertainment business.

In 2006, he gained notoriety for an incident in Philadelphia as a part of “Opie and Anthony’s Traveling Virus Comedy Tour”. After the crowd began to boo him mercilessly, Burr decided to fight back. He abandoned his scripted material entirely, proceeding to hurl profanity-laced insult after insult toward the crowd themselves and the city of Philadelphia. He continued in this off-the-cuff manner for over ten minutes, and was treated to a lengthy standing ovation as he left the stage.

On December 16, 2006, Bill Burr hosted a three-hour radio show on Opie and Anthony’s XM radio channel The Virus (channel 202) titled “Uninformed w/ Bill Burr” from 9pm-12am. The second Uninformed show aired February 10, 2007 from 9pm-12am.

 

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter