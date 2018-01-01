Biography

Bert Kreischer is a standup comic who performs to sellout crowds across the country. He is a regular guest on The Joe Rogan Experience and The Rachael Ray Show and has appeared on Late Night With David Letterman and Jimmy Kimmel Live. He is the host of the Travel Channel’s Trip Flip and previously hosted Hurt Bert and Bert the Conqueror. His one-hour special Comfortably Dumb appears on Comedy Central.