Large image of stand-Up comic Bert Kreischer

ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Bert Kreischer

Bert Kreischer

Born: November 3, 1973
Blue Meter: Tame
2 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

48.4%

Next Tour Date

Saturday | September 1
7:00PM
Levity Live Oxnard
Oxnard, CA
Buy

See all tour dates for Bert Kreischer

Works

Records

2009Comfortably Dumb
2007Bert Bert Bert

Specials (and other video)

2018Bert Kreischer: Secret Time
2016This Is Not Happening: Adventure

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.

2016Bert Kreischer: The Machine
2015This Is Not Happening: Battle

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.

2012Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume Six

Features multiple comedians

2012Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume Five

Features multiple comedians

2012Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume Four

Features multiple comedians

2012Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume Three

Features multiple comedians

2012Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume Two

Features multiple comedians

2012Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume One

Features multiple comedians

2009Bert Kreischer: Comfortably Dumb
2000Premium Blend (Season 4)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

2014Life of the Party

Biography

Bert Kreischer is a standup comic who performs to sellout crowds across the country. He is a regular guest on The Joe Rogan Experience and The Rachael Ray Show and has appeared on Late Night With David Letterman and Jimmy Kimmel Live. He is the host of the Travel Channel’s Trip Flip and previously hosted Hurt Bert and Bert the Conqueror. His one-hour special Comfortably Dumb appears on Comedy Central.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram