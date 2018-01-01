Videos
|2009
|Comfortably Dumb
|2007
|Bert Bert Bert
|2018
|Bert Kreischer: Secret Time
|2016
|This Is Not Happening: Adventure
Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.
|2016
|Bert Kreischer: The Machine
|2015
|This Is Not Happening: Battle
Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.
|2012
|Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume Six
Features multiple comedians
|2012
|Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume Five
Features multiple comedians
|2012
|Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume Four
Features multiple comedians
|2012
|Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume Three
Features multiple comedians
|2012
|Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume Two
Features multiple comedians
|2012
|Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume One
Features multiple comedians
|2009
|Bert Kreischer: Comfortably Dumb
|2000
|Premium Blend (Season 4)
Features multiple comedians
|2014
|Life of the Party
Bert Kreischer is a standup comic who performs to sellout crowds across the country. He is a regular guest on The Joe Rogan Experience and The Rachael Ray Show and has appeared on Late Night With David Letterman and Jimmy Kimmel Live. He is the host of the Travel Channel’s Trip Flip and previously hosted Hurt Bert and Bert the Conqueror. His one-hour special Comfortably Dumb appears on Comedy Central.