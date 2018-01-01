Large image of stand-Up comic Ben Bailey

Stand-Up Comedian Ben Bailey

Ben Bailey

Born: October 30, 1970
Blue Meter: Risqué
Next Tour Date

Saturday | January 27
7:00
PM
Irvine Improv
Irvine, CA
Works

Records

2016Ben Bailey Live and Uncensored
2011Road Rage…and Accidental Ornithology

Specials (and other video)

2016Ben Bailey: Ben Bailey Live and Uncensored
2011Ben Bailey: Road Rage... and Accidental Ornithology
2006Comedy Central Presents Ben Bailey

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Acclaimed stand-up comedian, Ben Bailey is the most desired cabbie in New York. He is the host of the highly successful shows Cash Cab and Cash Cab: After Dark on the Discovery Channel.  In fact, Cash Cab has gained such a following that he received a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Game Show Host.

Ben has appeared at the Aspen Comedy Arts Festival a couple times while promoting the movie Bad Meat. He has performed at the Edinburgh Festival as well as the Masters show at the Montreal Just for Laughs festival. Ben was also a Star Search semi-finalist. Ben has also guest starred on numerous television comedies and dramas such as: ABC’s The Knights of Prosperity, Hope & Faith, NBC’s Law and Order SVU, and Fox’s Mad TV, as well as a recurring role on One Life To Live.

Some television highlights of Ben’s career include his own Comedy Central Presents Special, and performances and interviews on shows such as: The Tonight show with Jay Leno, The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn, Last Call with Carson Daly, Comedy Central’s Premium Blend, The World Stands Up, and Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn. Film roles include a featured role in Spiderman 2, and the independent comedies; Bad Meat, Don’t Shoot The Pharmacist, They’re Made Out of Meat, and Meet Me at Rays, (also co-wrote/directed).

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram