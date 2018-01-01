Large image of stand-Up comic Barry Rothbart

Stand-Up Comedian Barry Rothbart

Barry Rothbart

Born: May 25, 1983
Blue Meter: Risqué
Next Tour Date

Friday | August 3
8:30PM
Ice House Comedy Club
Pasadena, CA
with Ryan Sickler, Josh Adam Meyers, Jak Knight, Candace Thompson

Works

Records

2014Streets of Fire

Specials (and other video)

2015The Half Hour: Barry Rothbart
2015This Is Not Happening: Romance

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.

2013Adam Devine's House Party Season 1: Ex-Girlfriend

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Barry Rothbart first dipped his toes in the proverbial comedy pool while in college at UMass. After a stint in NYC performing improv and sketch at the famed Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, he made his way out West to LA and has seen made appearances on MTV’s “Punk’d,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” and even landed a roll in Martin Scorcese’s massive film, “The Wolf of Wall Street.” In 2013, he was also named one of Variety Magazine’s “Top Ten Comics to Watch.” Rothbart also stars in 300 SUNNYSIDE, a Comedy Central digital series alongside Betsy Sodaro, Nick Rutherford, Chris Reinacher, and Brian Huskey. His album “Streets of Fire” was recently released by ASpecialThing Records

