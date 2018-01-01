Biography

Do you remember the girl in your high school who had a horrible rumor spread about her? It might have involved a football team, or a dog and some peanut butter or maybe processed meat. Well, that girl in Easton, Pennsylvania was April Macie. So, where did she turn for comfort? While some might turn to the Lord, April turned to promiscuity. Promiscuity and then comedy. With her irreverent brand of overtly sexual humor she attempts to break down troubling double-standards and lend her voice to women everywhere. April would like to add that she doesn’t really know what irreverent means, but she’s heard a lot of ther comics use it and thought it sounded kinda’ cool.

April Macie travels the world collecting stories and experiences, which she then translates into humorous, relatable tales in front of audiences worldwide. April has been to over 23 countries, 12 of those performing stand-up comedy (not fellatio) for the troops, was a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2006, has appeared on E! Entertainment, Fuel TV, HSN, Sirius and XM Radio, Bob & Tom, Access Hollywood, and was labeled an “emerging talent to watch” by the Hollywood Reporter at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in 2005. April is a regular guest on the Howard Stern show, where in 2008 she was voted the “Funniest and Hottest” comedian in America. She has appeared on Showtime in the documentary, “I Am Comic” and “Vegas Is My Oyster”, and just recently shot “Snoop Dogg’s Bad Girls of Comedy” which will be airing later this year. Currently, she spends most of her time traveling the United States as a headlining stand-up comedian.

April has slapped a boyfriend on the toilet for renting out their home for porn shoots, stood on the North Korean border, entertained troops next to the detainee camp in Guantanamo Bay, imported a young Englishman for the summer, only to see him turned away at the border months later for overstaying his visa. She has had numerous crappy jobs-including: a nanny, Hooter’s waitress, clowns assistant, telemarketer – fired from all of them, occasionally smokes weed out of an apple and goes to Chucky Cheese with her friends, thinks double standards are ridiculous and hopes to change the world by empowering women, “One dick joke at a time.”