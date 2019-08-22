Microphone Background

ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Aparna Nancherla

Aparna Nancherla

Born: August 22, 19??
Blue Meter: Tame
0 

Next Tour Date

Tuesday | November 7
10:00
PM

New York Comedy Festival

The Best Friends Show

With  Josh Gondelman

Union Hall - Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
Buy

See all Aparna Nancherla's tour dates

Works

Records

2016Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen: Live at The Virgil

Features multiple comedians

 Amazon iTunes
2016Just Putting It Out There Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2016The Half Hour: Aparna Nancherla Amazon iTunes
2015The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 2: The One with the Clearance Issues

Showcase features multiple comedians.

 Amazon iTunes
2014Adam Devine's House Party Season 2: King Cake, Baby!

Features multiple comedians

 Amazon iTunes

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Aparna started out doing comedy in her hometown of Washington, D.C. and currently resides in New York City, and most recently was featured on Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party Season 2 and will be featured on the upcoming season of Comedy Central’s Meltdown. She was a writer and regular correspondent on FX’s Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell.

In 2013, she made her late night stand up debut on TBS’s Conan, and was one of the breakout New Faces at the prestigious Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. She is also an alumna of the NBC Stand Up for Diversity program, and she currently headlines throughout North America and has been seen at a number of festivals including Portland’s Bridgetown Comedy Festival, Maui Comedy Festival, SF Sketchfest, Bentzen Ball, Outside Lands, Aspen’s Rooftop Comedy Festival, The Great American Comedy Festival.

She has also been a contributing writer for NPR, Reader’s Digest, The Huffington Post, The Washington Post Magazine, XM Radio, and Slate V. She can regularly be seen performing at the Upright Citizen’s Brigade’s in LA and NYC.

