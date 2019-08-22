Large image of stand-Up comic Aparna Nancherla

ComedyDB

Aparna Nancherla

Born: August 22, 19??
2 

Next Tour Date

Monday | October 3
8:00PM
Butterboy
Littlefield
Brooklyn, NY
Buy

with  Jo Firestone,

See all tour dates for Aparna Nancherla

Works

Records
2016 Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen: Live at The Virgil

Features multiple comedians
2016 Just Putting It Out There

Specials (and other video)
2016 The Half Hour: Aparna Nancherla
2015 The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 2: The One with the Clearance Issues

Showcase features multiple comedians.
2014 Adam Devine's House Party Season 2: King Cake, Baby!

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

Biography

Aparna started out doing comedy in her hometown of Washington, D.C. and currently resides in New York City, and most recently was featured on Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party Season 2 and will be featured on the upcoming season of Comedy Central’s Meltdown. She was a writer and regular correspondent on FX’s Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell.

In 2013, she made her late night stand up debut on TBS’s Conan, and was one of the breakout New Faces at the prestigious Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. She is also an alumna of the NBC Stand Up for Diversity program, and she currently headlines throughout North America and has been seen at a number of festivals including Portland’s Bridgetown Comedy Festival, Maui Comedy Festival, SF Sketchfest, Bentzen Ball, Outside Lands, Aspen’s Rooftop Comedy Festival, The Great American Comedy Festival.

She has also been a contributing writer for NPR, Reader’s Digest, The Huffington Post, The Washington Post Magazine, XM Radio, and Slate V. She can regularly be seen performing at the Upright Citizen’s Brigade’s in LA and NYC.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram