Biography

Like the enterprising creature from which he takes his name, ANT has been steadily working his way to the top of the country’s comedy hill. The often flamboyant and irreverant actor/stand up comic, ANT is currently starring in VH1’s hit series “ALL ACCESS” and has been tapped by the music channel to star in the net’s pilot “Crack or Whack.”

Elsewhere on the comedy front, ANT can be seen on the Game Show Networks “Funny Money” with Heidi Fleiss and AJ Benza, A&E’s Boomer Nations series and on this seasons hit “Premium Blend” on Comedy Central.

Most recently, you’ve laughed out loud as ANT ruled the roost on the NBC reality comedy smash hit “Last Comic Standing” and get ready as he returns for “Last Comic Standing 2.”

As if that weren’t enough, catch ANT as he Co-Hosts the “Ricki Lake Show” once a month and is a celebrity panelist on the hit game show “To Tell The Truth.” What about the movies you say? ANT co-stars in director Dirk Schaefer’s's critically acclaimed feature film “Circuit.” And if that doesn’t keep this young talent busy, ANT also appears in the critically acclaimed Sundance feature film Twin Falls, Idaho.

On the television front, ANT starred as Barry Wallenstein on the hit WB series Unhappily Ever After for four seasons. But, he hasn’t stopped there. ANT is currently the new celebrity panelist on the hit syndicated game show “To Tell The Truth,” hosted by Seinfeld’s “J. Peterman,” John O’Hurley.

In addition to his starring role on “To Tell The Truth”, ANT has racked up a number of recent television guest appearances including: The WB’s For Your Love, The Jamie Foxx Show - Paramount’s The Secret Diary of Desmond Pfeifer - Comedy Central’s The Man Show, F/X and Howard Stern’s Son of A Beach and E! Entertainment Television’s Talk Soup.

Entertainment Weekly proclaims ANT has become one of the most sought after comics in Hollywood. ANT has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter’s annual “Top Ten To Watch” special issue, E!‘s Talk Soup, Entertainment Tonight, Genre Magazine, OUT and The Advocate. The Los Angeles Times raved, “Outrageous comedian ANT comes across with panache…Perky, plucky with a puckish wit.”

ANT’s unique perspectives on romance, family and air travel will have audiences praying for the oxygen masks to fall, says Dramalogue. ANT, who began performing in the small New England town of Londnderry, New Hampshire, says his comedy comes from his own life experiences.

“Before I told my parents I was gay, I had packed all my bags - I thought they were gonna throw me out. I walked into the kitchen, put my luggage on the floor and said ‘Mom, I’m Gay.’ She said, You’re not gay, you’re going through a phase’, I said, ‘How do you know it’s a phase?’ She said, Gay men have taste. If you were gay, that luggage would be Gucci!’ And my sister said “Duh, I know you’re gay - No one mixes and matches like you.”

Appearing regularly at the Improv, Harrah’s hotels in Lake Tahoe and Las Vegas, The Comedy Connection in Boston and college campuses throughout the country, ANT believes his comedy does a great service. “I’ve lost count of the people who have come up to me after shows who had never met a gay person. I’ve made them laugh and they think that’s cool. I believe they’ll be more comfortable with the next gay person they meet.