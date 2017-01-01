Videos
Annie Lederman can most recently been seen as a cast member on MTV’s Girl Code and as the voice of Cheryl on Grand Theft Auto 5. She has also starred in We Have Issues,, a pop-culture talk show on E! with co-host Julian McCullough.
Annie recently appeared on This is Not Happening, Chelsea Lately, @midnight and Adam Devine’s House Party on Comedy Central. In addition, Annie starred and wrote, Stand Ups, a scripted Comedy Central pilot, produced by Dan Powell (co-creator of Inside Amy Schumer), with comedians Kurt Metzger and Monroe Martin. She tours regularly worldwide as a stand-up comedian.