Stand-Up Comedian Annie Lederman

Annie Lederman

Born: July 20, 1983
Blue Meter: Risqué
Next Tour Date

Friday | November 24
8:00
PM
Dan St. Germain & Annie Lederman

With  Dan St. Germain

Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
San Antonio, TX
Works

Records

Specials (and other video)

2013Adam Devine's House Party Season 1: Front Yard Comedy

Features multiple comedians

 Amazon iTunes

Books (by and about)

Biography

Annie Lederman can most recently been seen as a cast member on MTV’s Girl Code and as the voice of Cheryl on Grand Theft Auto 5. She has also starred in We Have Issues,, a pop-culture talk show on E! with co-host Julian McCullough.

Annie recently appeared on This is Not Happening, Chelsea Lately, @midnight and Adam Devine’s House Party on Comedy Central. In addition, Annie starred and wrote, Stand Ups, a scripted Comedy Central pilot, produced by Dan Powell (co-creator of Inside Amy Schumer), with comedians Kurt Metzger and Monroe Martin. She tours regularly worldwide as a stand-up comedian.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram