54.0%
with Arden Myrin, Dana Gould, Chris Distefano, Jackie Kashian
|2017
|State of the Industry Address: Just for Laughs 1996
Recorded in 1996 (Obviously)
|2014
|I Wish I Was Bitter
|2002
|Beth Lapides' Uncabaret: The Un & Only
Compilation. Features multiple artists.
|2010
|Last Comic Standing 7
|2010
|Comedy Central Presents Andy Kindler 2
|2009
|I Wish I Was Bitter
2003 Performance (includes 2003 glossary)
|2007
|Live at Gotham (Episode 203)
Features multiple comedians
|2007
|The Comedians of Comedy: Live at the Troubadour
Special features multiple performers
|2006
|Comedy Central Presents Andy Kindler
|2004
|The World Stands Up (Season 1)
|2001
|Late Friday
Weekly late night stand-up showcase on NBC
|1997
|Comic Cabana
This stand-up series features multiple comics.
|1996
|Lounge Lizards
|1992
|The A-List
|1992
|The 15th Annual Young Comedians Special
No books by or about this comedian.
Andy Kindler is a frequent guest and correspondent for “The Late Show with David Letterman.” Each summer at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal he delivers the State of the Industry address to a packed ballroom filled with comics and Hollywood industry types. He is infamous for his scathing attacks on the world of entertainment, including the previously taboo practice of making fun of his fellow comedians. Just as the comedy boom of the nineties was imploding, Andy wrote the ‘Hack’s Handbook’ for National Lampoon. This ‘how-to’ guide satirized and exposed tired comedy formulas.
Andy’s other noteworthy credits include the “HBO Young Comedians Special,” “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “The Daily Show,” “Dr. Katz Professional Therapist,” “Home Movies” and “The Larry Sanders Show.” Andy is often recognized for playing the life-affirming character ‘Andy’ on the CBS sitcom, “Everybody Loves Raymond.” Andy also appears regularly on Lewis Black’s Root of All Evil.