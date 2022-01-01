Large image of stand-Up comic Andy Kindler

ComedyDB

Andy Kindler

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Tame
19 

Works

Records
2020 Hence the Humor
2017 State of the Industry Address: Just for Laughs 1996

Recorded in 1996 (Obviously)
2014 I Wish I Was Bitter
2002 Beth Lapides' Uncabaret: The Un & Only

Compilation. Features multiple artists.

Specials (and other video)
2010 Last Comic Standing 7
2010 Comedy Central Presents Andy Kindler 2
2009 I Wish I Was Bitter

2003 Performance (includes 2003 glossary)
2007 Live at Gotham (Episode 203)

Features multiple comedians
2007 The Comedians of Comedy: Live at the Troubadour

Special features multiple performers
2006 Comedy Central Presents Andy Kindler
2004 The World Stands Up (Season 1)
2001 Late Friday

Weekly late night stand-up showcase on NBC
1997 Comic Cabana

This stand-up series features multiple comics.
1996 Lounge Lizards
1992 The A-List
1992 The 15th Annual Young Comedians Special

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Andy Kindler is a frequent guest and correspondent for “The Late Show with David Letterman.” Each summer at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal he delivers the State of the Industry address to a packed ballroom filled with comics and Hollywood industry types. He is infamous for his scathing attacks on the world of entertainment, including the previously taboo practice of making fun of his fellow comedians. Just as the comedy boom of the nineties was imploding, Andy wrote the ‘Hack’s Handbook’ for National Lampoon. This ‘how-to’ guide satirized and exposed tired comedy formulas.

Andy’s other noteworthy credits include the “HBO Young Comedians Special,” “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “The Daily Show,” “Dr. Katz Professional Therapist,” “Home Movies” and “The Larry Sanders Show.” Andy is often recognized for playing the life-affirming character ‘Andy’ on the CBS sitcom, “Everybody Loves Raymond.” Andy also appears regularly on Lewis Black’s Root of All Evil.

Links:   Official Site   Twitter