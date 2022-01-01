Large image of stand-Up comic Andy Hendrickson

ComedyDB

Andy Hendrickson

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

34.5%

Next Tour Date

Thursday | September 22
7:30PM
St. Louis Funny Bone
St. Louis, MO
Buy

See all tour dates for Andy Hendrickson

Works

Records
2021 Left Field
2020 Midlife of the Party
2017 Candy from Babies
2014 Live from Jamestown: Latenight @ Lucy Comedy Fest 2013

Featured multiple comedians
2012 Underachiever
2007 It's Ready

Specials (and other video)

No specials by this comedian.

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Andy Hendrickson is a comedian, writer and actor that built his career in New York City and now resides in Los Angeles. He has a clever, conversational style and has been engaging audiences for well over a decade. Since 2013, he’s had multiple TV appearances including: The Late Show with David Letterman, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, Last Comic Standing (Season 9) and Gotham Comedy Live.  Internationally, Andy has performed at clubs and festivals throughout the world, including Canada, England, Holland and Ireland. In 2011 he performed for our troops on Outback’s Feeding Freedom Tour that provided entertainment for the troops on military bases across Afghanistan. His 3rd comedy CD “Underachiever” recently released to rave reviews and debuted in the iTunes Top 40.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram