Large image of stand-Up comic Amy Schumer

ComedyDB

Amy Schumer

Born: June 1, 1981
Blue Meter: Risqué
19 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

60.3%

Next Tour Date

Thursday | September 22
7:30PM
Amy Schumer: Whore Tour
NYCB Theatre at Westbury
Westbury, NY
Buy

See all tour dates for Amy Schumer

Works

Records
2016 Live at the Apollo
2013 Women Who Kill
2011 Cutting

Specials (and other video)
2022 Amy Schumer Presents: Parental Advisory

Filmed as part of the Netflix is a Joke Festival
2019 Amy Schumer Growing
2017 Amy Schumer: The Leather Special
2015 Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo
2014 Comedy Underground with Dave Attell Season 1: Episode 2
2013 Women Who Kill

Features multiple comedians.
2012 Amy Schumer: Mostly Sex Stuff
2012 Funny as Hell (Season 2)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
2011 Funny as Hell (Season 1)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
2010 Comedy Central Presents Amy Schumer
2010 John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show
2007 Live at Gotham (Episode 203)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)
2016 The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo

Biography

Amy Schumer is one of the fastest rising comics on the scene. The former Last Comic Standing finalist has just released Cutting, on Comedy Central Records. It follows her spring 2010 Comedy Central Presents stand up special. She also just filmed a movie with Steve Carell called Seeking a Friend for the End of the World.

On the small screen, she has nabbed a recurring role in the upcoming season of Adult Swim’s mocumentary series “Delocated” as well as a spot on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” She is also playing opposite Parker Posey in indie flick Price Check. Amy has also performed on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” and “John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show.” She has also appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres show,” where Ellen was quoted as saying “Amy is one of my favorites, I expect to see big things from this girl.”

Amy was selected for the 2007 Montreal Just For Laughs Festival in the “New Faces” category. She has also appeared on Comedy Central’s “Live At Gotham” and co-starred in the series, “Reality Bites Back.” She served as host of the game show “BFF” on MySpace video and can be found weekly in any number of comedy clubs in New York City or headlining clubs or colleges around the country.

She is a graduate of the William Esper studio.

Also Liked…

Patrice O’Neal

Patrice O’Neal
Louis C.K.

Louis C.K.
Patton Oswalt

Patton Oswalt
Zach Galifianakis

Zach Galifianakis
Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle
David Cross

David Cross
Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram