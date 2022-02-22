Biography

The Amazing Johnathan is an eccentric entertainer whose bizarre humor and unscripted antics have earned him worldwide recognition as the most original and successful comic magician in history. His career has spanned 35 years, entertaining two generations of fans.The Amazing Johnathan has performed for two presidents and has appeared on hundreds of television shows, including Comedy Central’s “One Night Stand,” “Lounge Lizards,” “Premium Blend,” and his own one-hour special, “Wrong on Every Level.” He has also appeared on HBO’s “Young Comedians Special,” “Late Night with David Letterman,” “World’s Greatest Magic,” A&E’s “Mindfreak,” as well as a game show called “Ruckus,” which he co-created with Merv Griffin.In 2001, Johnathan stopped touring and took up residency at the world-famous Golden Nugget, taking Las Vegas by storm and breaking box office records. Not since The Rat Pack had anyone done the numbers Johnathan did. He was given one of the most lucrative deals ever signed in Vegas, and for 13 years he was one of the biggest draws on The Strip.In addition to being named one of the “Top Ten Acts in Vegas” by The Las Vegas Review-Journal, Johnathan has also won the prestigious “Best of Las Vegas Award.“In 2014, Johnathan began feeling dizzy and out of breath. After consulting his doctors, Johnathan announced to his fans that he had 12 to 15 months to live. His ailing heart had gotten much worse and was beating at only 15 percent. He quickly announced his retirement, performing his final shows at The Magic Castle in Hollywood. After thousands of fans had said their final goodbyes, Johnathan vanished from the scene, spending the next few years relaxing at home with his wife Anastasia and their daughter in between hospital visits.Then Johnathan pulled off his best trick-he didn’t die. The expiration date came and went, and Johnathan began feeling stronger. He even left his wheelchair and walked again, much to the amazement of his friends and family.Although his heart is still severely damaged, most of the impairment caused by the lack of circulation has healed almost completely. Therefore, he’s back and better than ever. Don’t miss the amazing return of The Amazing Johnathan!