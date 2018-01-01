Videos
Alonzo Bodden Historically Incorrect 2016 _ Live Comedy Special…Watch
Alonzo Bodden Who's Paying Attention 2011Watch
Alonzo Bodden Historically Incorrect 2016 - Alonzo Bodden Stand Up…Watch
41.4%
|2013
|He Had Me at Black
|2013
|Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume Four
Features multiple comedians
|2011
|Who’s Paying Attention
|2008
|Comedians’ Guide to Women, Love and Relationships
Compilation. Features multiple artists.
|2007
|Funny Business: The Best of Uproar Comedy, Vol. 2
|2001
|Seemed Like a Good Idea at the Time
|2016
|Alonzo Bodden: Historically Incorrect
|2012
|Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume Four
Features multiple comedians
|2011
|Alonzo Bodden: Who's Paying Attention
|2007
|Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment Stand Up (Season 2)
|2007
|Last Comic Standing 5
|2006
|The World Stands Up (Season 2)
|2006
|Alonzo Bodden: Tall, Dark, and Funny
|2005
|Comedy Central Presents Alonzo Bodden
|2004
|National Lampoon Live: New Faces - Volume 1
|2004
|Last Comic Standing 3
|2004
|Last Comic Standing 2
|2004
|Latino Laugh Festival
Features multiple comedians
|2001
|Late Friday
Weekly late night stand-up showcase on NBC
No books by or about this comedian.
Alonzo Bodden worked as a jet mechanic for nine years for companies like Lockheed and McDonnell Douglas. One of the planes he claims to have worked on is the stealth bomber.
While training other mechanics, Alonzo discovered he had a knack for making his lectures entertaining. After getting laid off, he decided to see where his talent might take him and enrolled in a stand-up comedy class.
Alonzo Bodden competed in the second season of “Last Comic Standing.” He performed well but ultimately came up short as the runner-up winner to John Heffron. However, when the two casts from the first seasons were combined for “Last Comic Standing 3”, he prevailed, winning the title. The victory was bittersweet, as ratings were so bad for the third go around that NBC decided to not air the finale. The finale ultimately did air on Comedy Central.
Bodden served as a judge for the initial casting sessions of “Last Comic Standing 5.”