Alonzo Bodden

Born: June 13, 1962
Next Tour Date

Saturday | April 21

Moontower Comedy Festival

7:15PM
Stars in Bars
800 Congress
Austin, TX
with  Chad Daniels, Jeff Dye, Kurt Braunohler, Tim Dillon

Works

Records

2013He Had Me at Black
2013Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume Four

2011Who’s Paying Attention
2008Comedians’ Guide to Women, Love and Relationships

2007Funny Business: The Best of Uproar Comedy, Vol. 2
2001Seemed Like a Good Idea at the Time

Specials (and other video)

2016Alonzo Bodden: Historically Incorrect
2012Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume Four

2011Alonzo Bodden: Who's Paying Attention
2007Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment Stand Up (Season 2)
2007Last Comic Standing 5
2006The World Stands Up (Season 2)
2006Alonzo Bodden: Tall, Dark, and Funny
2005Comedy Central Presents Alonzo Bodden
2004National Lampoon Live: New Faces - Volume 1
2004Last Comic Standing 3
2004Last Comic Standing 2
2004Latino Laugh Festival

2001Late Friday

Books (by and about)

Biography

Alonzo Bodden worked as a jet mechanic for nine years for companies like Lockheed and McDonnell Douglas. One of the planes he claims to have worked on is the stealth bomber.

While training other mechanics, Alonzo discovered he had a knack for making his lectures entertaining. After getting laid off, he decided to see where his talent might take him and enrolled in a stand-up comedy class.

Alonzo Bodden competed in the second season of “Last Comic Standing.” He performed well but ultimately came up short as the runner-up winner to John Heffron. However, when the two casts from the first seasons were combined for “Last Comic Standing 3”, he prevailed, winning the title. The victory was bittersweet, as ratings were so bad for the third go around that NBC decided to not air the finale. The finale ultimately did air on Comedy Central.

Bodden served as a judge for the initial casting sessions of “Last Comic Standing 5.”

