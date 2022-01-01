Large image of stand-Up comic Alonzo Bodden

Alonzo Bodden

Born: June 13, 1962
Saturday | September 3
6:00PM
The Punchline
Atlanta, GA
Works

Records
2019 Historically Incorrect
2019 Heavy Lightweight
2018 Man Overboard
2013 He Had Me at Black
2013 Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume Four

Features multiple comedians
2011 Who’s Paying Attention
2008 Comedians’ Guide to Women, Love and Relationships

Compilation. Features multiple artists.
2007 Funny Business: The Best of Uproar Comedy, Vol. 2
2006 Tall, Dark, And Handsome
2001 Seemed Like a Good Idea at the Time

Specials (and other video)
2022 Alonzo Bodden: Stupid Don't Get Tired
2019 Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight
2016 Alonzo Bodden: Historically Incorrect
2012 Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume Four

Features multiple comedians
2011 Alonzo Bodden: Who's Paying Attention
2007 Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment Stand Up (Season 2)
2007 Last Comic Standing 5
2006 The World Stands Up (Season 2)
2006 Alonzo Bodden: Tall, Dark, and Funny
2005 Comedy Central Presents Alonzo Bodden
2004 National Lampoon Live: New Faces - Volume 1
2004 Last Comic Standing 3
2004 Last Comic Standing 2
2004 Latino Laugh Festival

Features multiple comedians
2001 Late Friday

Weekly late night stand-up showcase on NBC

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Alonzo Bodden worked as a jet mechanic for nine years for companies like Lockheed and McDonnell Douglas. One of the planes he claims to have worked on is the stealth bomber.

While training other mechanics, Alonzo discovered he had a knack for making his lectures entertaining. After getting laid off, he decided to see where his talent might take him and enrolled in a stand-up comedy class.

Alonzo Bodden competed in the second season of “Last Comic Standing.” He performed well but ultimately came up short as the runner-up winner to John Heffron. However, when the two casts from the first seasons were combined for “Last Comic Standing 3”, he prevailed, winning the title. The victory was bittersweet, as ratings were so bad for the third go around that NBC decided to not air the finale. The finale ultimately did air on Comedy Central.

Bodden served as a judge for the initial casting sessions of “Last Comic Standing 5.”

