Biography

Ali Wong is a stand-up comedian living in Los Angeles, CA. After SF Weekly selected her as “The Best Comedian of 2009″ and the SF Bay Guardian awarded her “Best of the Bay,” she decided that it was finally time to depart her hometown. In 2010, Comedy Central listed Ali Wong as one of 7 “Comic’s to Watch.” In 2011, Variety Magazine named her as one of the “10 Comics to Watch” , and Ali appeared in the 2011 and 2012 Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, QC. Since then, Ali has performed on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”, the new season of “John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show”, Dave Attell’s “Comedy Underground”, “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, appeared in Oliver Stone’s “Savages”, hosted the Golden Globes live coverage on E! and starred as “Link Lark” in the ABC drama “Black Box” with Vanessa Redgrave and Kelly Reilly. You can catch her on Chris Hardwick’s late-night game show @Midnight, the new season of Comedy Central’s “Inside Amy.” She is also a writer on ABC’s new comedy “Fresh Off the Boat.”