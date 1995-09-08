Large image of stand-Up comic Ali Macofsky

Ali Macofsky

Born: September 8, 1995
Blue Meter: Risqué
Tour Dates

Friday | November 4
7:30PM
Laughs Comedy Club
Seattle, WA
Buy
Friday | November 4
9:30PM
Laughs Comedy Club
Seattle, WA
Buy
Saturday | November 5
7:30PM
Laughs Comedy Club
Seattle, WA
Buy
Saturday | November 5
9:30PM
Laughs Comedy Club
Seattle, WA
Buy
Friday | December 2
9:45PM
DC Improv
Washington, DC
Buy
Saturday | December 3
7:00PM
DC Improv
Washington, DC
Buy
Saturday | December 3
9:30PM
DC Improv
Washington, DC
Buy
Sunday | December 4
7:00PM
DC Improv
Washington, DC
Buy
Friday | December 9
8:00PM
Governor’s Comedy Club
Levittown, NY
Buy
Saturday | December 10
7:00PM
Governor’s Comedy Club
Levittown, NY
Buy

Biography

Ali Macofsky is a stand up comedian, actress, and writer who began her stand up comedy career shortly after high school. She quickly established herself in the Los Angeles comedy scene where she became the first regular to perform on over 100 episodes of the Comedy Store’s weekly Kill Tony podcast. This provided further opportunities leading Ali to open for huge names in the comedy world at multiple clubs, theaters, and arenas with comics like Russell Peters and Joe Rogan. She most recently went on tour opening for rock musician, St. Vincent, across the US. Her stand up has been featured on Just For Laughs digital receiving over 3 million views. She has popular series on her Instagram (@notalimac) where she talks to strangers online and hosts a podcast called Resting Bitch. Her voice on and off stage has captured a wide range of fans who can relate to her perspective and stories.

Official Site   Twitter Instagram