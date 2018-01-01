Biography

Named Best Stand-Up Comedian by the HBO/U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, Al Madrigal’s comedy has been called “dynamic” by The New York Times. His unique, spontaneous and fast-paced lyrical storytelling style has made him a regular on television with numerous appearances on Comedy Central including his own half-hour Comedy Central Presents Special and appearances on John Oliver’s New York Stand-up Show and Pretend Time with Nick Swardson. Al has also appeared with Conan O’Brien (as one of the first 20 guests during his stint as host of “The Tonight Show,” and on “Conan” on TBS) as well as multiple appearances on “Lopez Tonight,” “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Al also has his share of acting credits. He has appeared on CBS’s “Welcome to the Captain” with Jeffrey Tambor and “Gary, Unmarried” with Jay Mohr. Cheech Marin (Cheech and Chong) played his father on a sitcom, “The Ortegas,” that was set to debut on Fox in 2003 in the time slot after “The Simpsons” before it was shelved at the last minute. Most recently, Al has been cast in the upcoming sitcom “Free Agents” on NBC.