Large image of stand-Up comic Al Madrigal

ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Al Madrigal

Al Madrigal

Born: July 4, 1971
AKA: Alessandro Liborio Madrigal
Blue Meter: Tame
3 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

58.9%

Next Tour Date

Sorry no tour dates are currently scheduled for this comedian.

Works

Records

2014420 Hour Stand-Up

Features multiple comedians

2013Why Is The Rabbit Crying?
2011Cholos On A Moped

Self-released as a pay-what-you-want album.

2009Half Breed
2008Live from D.C.
2007Live At Carnegie Hall

Specials (and other video)

2017Al Madrigal: Shrimpin' Ain't Easy
2016This Is Not Happening: Melee

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.

2015The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 2: The One with the Clearance Issues

Showcase features multiple comedians.

2013Al Madrigal: Why is the Rabbit Crying?
2012NickMom Night Out Season 1
20113 Non Juans
2011John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 2)

Features multiple comedians.

2009420 Hour Stand-Up
2009The Very Funny Show

Stand-up series that features multiple comedians

2006Cheech Marin and Friends: Live From South Beach

Features multiple comedians.

2005Comedy Central Presents Al Madrigal
2004Latino Laugh Festival

Features multiple comedians

2002Premium Blend (Season 6)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Named Best Stand-Up Comedian by the HBO/U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, Al Madrigal’s comedy has been called “dynamic” by The New York Times. His unique, spontaneous and fast-paced lyrical storytelling style has made him a regular on television with numerous appearances on Comedy Central including his own half-hour Comedy Central Presents Special and appearances on John Oliver’s New York Stand-up Show and Pretend Time with Nick Swardson. Al has also appeared with Conan O’Brien (as one of the first 20 guests during his stint as host of “The Tonight Show,” and on “Conan” on TBS) as well as multiple appearances on “Lopez Tonight,” “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Al also has his share of acting credits. He has appeared on CBS’s “Welcome to the Captain” with Jeffrey Tambor and “Gary, Unmarried” with Jay Mohr. Cheech Marin (Cheech and Chong) played his father on a sitcom, “The Ortegas,” that was set to debut on Fox in 2003 in the time slot after “The Simpsons” before it was shelved at the last minute. Most recently, Al has been cast in the upcoming sitcom “Free Agents” on NBC.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram