Biography

Born and bred in the Bronx, Adrienne Iapalucci’s skewed look on life is reflected in her unique brand of intelligent comedy. Her dark sense of humor is enhanced by her political incorrectness and counteracted by her love of dogs. Comedy fans might recognize Adrienne from her performances as a semifinalist on season 7 of NBC’s Last Comic Standing and her recent appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman. In 2009, Adrienne won the first ever People’s Choice award at the New York Comedy Festival. She was also a semifinalist in the festival’s New York Funniest Stand-Up Contest and a runner-up in the New York Underground Comdy Festival’s Best of the Boroughs contest. Adrienne has been featured in the Daily News, New York Times, Reader’s Digest, and TimeOut NY magazine. In 2010 Adrienne made her international debut as part of Montreal’s Just For Laughs Festival, where she took part in “New Faces.”