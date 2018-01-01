Biography

Adam Newman is a New Hampshire-born, Georgia-schooled, ex-Brooklyn-based, now LA-based comedian who has performed stand-up on the Late Show with David Letterman, John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show, Gotham Comedy Live, Comedy Central’s The Half Hour, and most recently a one hour special called Fuzzies on Seeso.

He’s also appeared on MTV’s The CollegeHumor Show, HBO’s Last Week Tonight and Silicon Valley, the Tyra Banks Show (weird!), Animal Planet’s We Love Puppies, Comics Unleashed, and is a regular contestant on Comedy Central’s @midnight.



Adam was among Comedy Central’s first class of “Comics to Watch” to perform at the 2011 New York Comedy Festival, and was invited to the prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal as a “New Face” in 2013, and again (and again!) in 2014 and 2016 to perform on HBO Canada’s Funny as Hell. Adam has released two critically acclaimed stand-up albums, Not for Horses (2011) and Killed (2015) through Rooftop Comedy Productions. Look for Adam in 2017 on TruTV’s Full Court Pranks and Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here!