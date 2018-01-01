Videos
|2009
|Funny as Hell
|2007
|One More Thing Before I Go
|2000
|Comics Come Home VI
Features multiple performers
|1998
|Have Some
|2011
|Denis Leary and Friends Presents Douchebags and Donuts
Features multiple performers
|2008
|Adam Ferrara: Funny as Hell
|2001
|Comedy Central Presents Adam Ferrara
|1997
|Premium Blend (Season 1)
Features multiple comedians
|1996
|Lounge Lizards
|1993
|Two Drink Minimum
No books by or about this comedian.
Adam Ferrara is a stand up comedian and actor, recently dubbed “hilarious!” by Entertainment Weekly. He is currently a regular on the Emmy-nominated hit FX TV show “Rescue Me” and starred in the blockbuster movie “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” with Kevin James in January, 2009.
In March 2009, Adam kicked off a national comedy tour with Denis Leary and Lenny Clark to promote the new season of “Rescue Me,” which began airing the following month on FX.
Adam is a regular on everybody’s favorite shows: “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” Comedy Central, “The View,” and the Opie and Anthony radio show (just to name a few).
The two-time nominee for best male stand-up by the American Comedy Awards, always brings the stage to life with his honest, clever and fearless perspective on family, relationships and himself.
Adam’s other screen roles have included: “Definitely Maybe” with Ryan Reynolds and Isla Fisher, “Winter of Frozen Dreams” and “National Lampoon’s: Dirty Movie” with Christopher Meloni.
Adam began his career on NBC’s “Caroline in the City.” Since then, he has appeared as a series regular on the critically acclaimed ABC series “The Job,” guest starred on NBC’s “Law and Order” and was a frequent guest on “The King of Queens.”
Apart from opening for his comedy idol, George Carlin and playing Carnegie Hall, one of Adam Ferrara’s most exciting moments was a benefit performance for the president and all the democratic senators. Stuck in traffic on the way to the event, Adam had this to say: “I’ve waited this long for health care, now they can wait for me.”