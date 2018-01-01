Large image of stand-Up comic Adam DeVine

Stand-Up Comedian Adam DeVine

Adam DeVine

Born: November 7, 1983
Blue Meter: Tame
1 

Next Tour Date

Saturday | September 29
7:00PM
The Comedy Store - Main Room
Los Angeles, CA
with  Tom Green, Bryan Callen

Works

Records

No records by this comedian.

Specials (and other video)

2014Adam Devine's House Party Season 2

Features multiple comedians

2013Adam Devine's House Party Season 1

Features multiple comedians

2008Live at Gotham (Episode 308)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Adam DeVine was born in Waterloo Iowa, and moved to Omaha Nebraska when he was ten. After years of snow and 311 concerts he then moved to Los Angeles and began doing stand-up comedy. Only after performing for two years he was asked to perform at the Montreal Comedy Festival. After the festival Adam was cast in the Warner Brothers movie Mamas Boy Starring Jon Header. He is currently a member of the sketch comedy group The National Lampoon Lemmings who are currently touring the United States. He is also a member of the sketch comedy group Mail Order Comedy who’s hilarious videos have been downloaded over a million times. You can see all their videos at www.mailordercomedy.com

Adam plays the character Bumper in the comedy movie Pitch Perfect.

Adam can currently be seen as part of Comedy Central’s hit show Workaholics, which is currently in its 3rd season.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram