Biography

A creator and star of Tru TV’s Those Who Can’t, Adam Cayton-Holland is a national touring headliner who plays all over the country. He was named one of 25 Comics to Watch by Esquire Magazine, one of 10 Comics to Watch by Variety and has appeared on Conan, The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail, The Pete Holmes Show, and @midnight. He has appeared on ABC’s Happy Endings and was featured on the Nerdist, Comedy Bang Bang and Sklarbro County podcasts. Cayton-Holland has also performed at the Montreal Just For Laughs, SXSW, and Bridgetown Comedy festivals, and helms his own comedy extravaganza in Denver: The High Plains Comedy Festival. His live show and web series The Grawlix is a critically-lauded darling child that you should know and love. Adam also has two albums, I Don’t Know If I Happy and Backyards, both available on iTunes. Boy howdy you should give them a listen! Adam lives with a purebred Chesapeake Retriever named Annabel Lee, once threw out the opening pitch at a Colorado Rockies game, and people have described him as “genial” and “with pretty decent teeth.”