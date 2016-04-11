Timeline: 60 Plus Years of Stand-Up to Explore

Filed Under Administrative, Comedy Writers, Stand-Up Comedy

I added this feature last week to the Stand-Up Comedy Database that I'm planning on iterating over and improving over time. Here's a link to it:

<a href="http://www.dead-frog.com/comedians/timeline">Timeline: Stand-Up Comedy Year by Year</a>

I'm calling this section the "Timeline", although I don't think that goal is entirely achieved yet that's really where the ball is going. For right now, it's a rundown of births and deaths and notable releases of specials, albums and books in the Stand-Up Comedy world for each year. We go from now to 1955, so over 60 years is represented here for you to check out. Along with adding an actual timeline of the big events in stand-up, I've got plans for adding a section for the major awards given for each year (even though I don't entirely believe in awards for comedy). I'll try and make this the best reference I can. Feel free to write me with suggestions on how to improve it.

I'm a bit of a perfectionist at times, so I hope you like it, but I think an important thing to note here is that I'm fighting my addiction to brain crack and y'all should be supportive of me.