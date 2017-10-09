Sarah Silverman Introspective and Self-Deprecating with this Song for “I Love You America”

Filed Under Late Night

As someone who possibly lives in a liberal bubble but with roots in the south, I'm looking forward to seeing Sarah Silverman's new half hour talk show "I Love You America." Hopefully the show finds a way to bridge the divide without Silverman having to compromise her trangressive silly sense of humor. Above is the song that teases the tone of the show, which mostly targets Silverman's herself as potentially "part of the problem."

Sarah Silverman's "I Love You America" starts it's 10 Episode Run on Hulu starting October 12th.