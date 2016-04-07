Neighbors 2 Red Band Trailer Promises More of What We Like, Except for the Why

Filed Under Movies

Here we go - red band trailer for Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. I'm a little wary of a sequel of the Neighbors. The first was incredibly funny but what made it great was how the jokes and action drew upon characters' resistance to the changes in their lives like parenthood and graduation. We're past those problems now in Neighbors 2 right? So what's the characters' problem other than making sure the house sale closes? You can't get that arc that from a trailer obviously. (Well, you could make a trailer that way, but then why see the movie?)

As you can see above, here's bigger and better versions of the gags we liked last time. I'm looking forward to seeing the new subtext the jokes are all hanging off of. Something about the sorority's influence on their young daughter seems like fertile territory.

Neighbors 2 opens May 20th.