More Than a Mouthful of Shame: Jim Norton

Esquire has a great story about Jim Norton which explores some of the contradiction that makes him such a brilliant stand-up:

Norton's early stint in rehab was the turning point when he first got sober and learned the power of self-discipline. Which, frankly, sounds like the a boring Faustian bargain, but is one all the same: He will have a career pushing the envelope in standup and calling out society on every little hypocrisy he notices, and in exchange he will give up any possible fun. No boozing or drugs, of course. But also no cake or rich food, and yes to gallons of green juice. No to smoking, yes to seeing a personal trainer daily.

The amount of self-knowledge and self-awareness that Norton has for handling addictive qualities is incredible considering so much of his early material is based in self loathing. A comedic persona sure, but it can't be far from the man himself. Self loathing can lead people to indulge. It can also drive success. Somehow Norton has manage to keep the disgust without it swallowing him up.

