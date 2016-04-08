Hey Look Kids, The Trailer for Patton Oswalt’s Talking for Clapping is Here

Filed Under Stand-Up Comedy

The hard thing about being a fan of a comedian is after a while, you learn their rhythms enough that they don't surprise you as much. And then you become one of those "I liked his early stuff better" guys.

I don't think I'll feel that way about Patton Oswalt any time soon. There's some familiarity in this trailer for Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping... but it's more like hearing an old friend telling his new stories to you.

But I do know I'm disappointed in the marketing guys at Netflix. That rotation between three UN words - Unflinching, Unfiltered, Unleashed. Yikes. Do we have to sell all stand-up with "You never, ever hear this talk in day to day life!"

Enjoy the trailer. Just ignore the titles. Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping becomes available for streaming on Netflix April 22.