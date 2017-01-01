Liberals feel unworthy of their possessions, while conservatives feel they deserve everything they’ve stolen.
A yuppie is someone who believes it’s courageous to eat in a restaurant that hasn’t been reviewed yet.
Nixon’s the kind of guy that if you were drowning fifty feet off shore, he’d throw you a thirty foot rope. Then Kissinger would go on TV the next night and say that the President had met you more than half-way.
I’m for capital punishment. You’ve got to execute people. How else are they going to learn?