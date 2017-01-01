Mort Sahl on Liberals and Conservatives Liberals feel unworthy of their possessions, while conservatives feel they deserve everything they’ve stolen.

Mort Sahl on Yuppies A yuppie is someone who believes it’s courageous to eat in a restaurant that hasn’t been reviewed yet.

Mort Sahl on Nixon Nixon’s the kind of guy that if you were drowning fifty feet off shore, he’d throw you a thirty foot rope. Then Kissinger would go on TV the next night and say that the President had met you more than half-way.