Stand-Up Comedy Database

Larry the Cable Guy

Jokes by Larry the Cable Guy

Larry the Cable Guy on Newspapers

I was reading the paper the other day because my neighbor got up late.

Larry the Cable Guy on Diets

I’m on that diet where you eat vegetables and drink wine. That’s a good diet. I lost 10 pounds and my driver’s license.

Larry the Cable Guy on Panties

I had a girl put on crotchless britches for my birthday one time. I come home, she was like, “want some of this right here.” i go, “No, look what it did to your underbritches over there.”

Larry the Cable Guy on Mood Rings

One year my dad bought my mom a mood ring. Them things work pretty good. When she was in a good mood it was blue and when she was in a bad mood it made a red mark upside my dad’s head.

Larry the Cable Guy on Driving

Ever drive down the highway and a policeman gets up behind you? Then everybody goes two by two behind him. He’s like the interstate pace car. Then he gets off at the exits and we’re back to green flag racing!