Larry the Cable Guy on Newspapers I was reading the paper the other day because my neighbor got up late.

Larry the Cable Guy on Diets I’m on that diet where you eat vegetables and drink wine. That’s a good diet. I lost 10 pounds and my driver’s license.

Larry the Cable Guy on Panties I had a girl put on crotchless britches for my birthday one time. I come home, she was like, “want some of this right here.” i go, “No, look what it did to your underbritches over there.”

Larry the Cable Guy on Mood Rings One year my dad bought my mom a mood ring. Them things work pretty good. When she was in a good mood it was blue and when she was in a bad mood it made a red mark upside my dad’s head.