Hannibal Buress on His Neighborhood My neighborhood is changing so much. This place that was a Mexican restaurant is now a small church. Which is very upsetting to me, because I like burritos more than I like Jesus. Because steak burritos are delicious… and they’re real.

Hannibal Buress on Struggle Whenever people are going through a struggle in life, they get really cliche. They say stuff like, “I’m taking it one day at a time. Just taking it one day at a time.” You know who else is? Everybody. ‘Cause that’s how time works.

Hannibal Buress on His First Comedy Gigs My first regular comedy gig, I hosted an open mic in my college town…One show, I had an ex-girlfriend who showed up to perform. I had to introduce her to the stage. It was very awkward. “Coming to the stage is the cold-hearted bitch who broke my heart. You may know her for not returning my phone calls and also giving out mediocre blowjobs.”

Hannibal Buress on Internet Porn Sometimes when I watch porn, I put my hoodie on so I feel creepier. Sometimes I get under computer so it feels like I’m spying on her.