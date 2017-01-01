Freaks everywhere. I went to a church in Chicago. Church had six Commandments and four do-the-best-you-cans.
Who ever heard of flight 5050? It’s always flight 102, flight 216. 5050? They’re telling you before you leave the gate - 50/50. Now go out there on runway 13 and give it your best shot.
What lazy SOB invented the Clapper? What do I have to invent so I don’t have to get off my lazy butt and go over and flip that light switch. My father had a Clapper 30 years ago—me.
I was walking around Taiwan and bought some flip flops for my feet. I said I wonder where were these made. Looked under the bottom. It said, “just around the corner.”
My mother could say some stupid things. I do something wrong, she’d say things that didn’t even make sense. “You go to your room and you stay there until you know how to act.” I’m in my room for three hours. “To be or not to be, that is the question.”