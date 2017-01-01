George Wallace on Church Freaks everywhere. I went to a church in Chicago. Church had six Commandments and four do-the-best-you-cans.

George Walace on Flying Who ever heard of flight 5050? It’s always flight 102, flight 216. 5050? They’re telling you before you leave the gate - 50/50. Now go out there on runway 13 and give it your best shot.

George Wallace on The Clapper What lazy SOB invented the Clapper? What do I have to invent so I don’t have to get off my lazy butt and go over and flip that light switch. My father had a Clapper 30 years ago—me.

George Wallace on Taiwan I was walking around Taiwan and bought some flip flops for my feet. I said I wonder where were these made. Looked under the bottom. It said, “just around the corner.”