Ellen DeGeneres on Grandmother Fitness My grandmother takes care of herself. She started walking 5 miles a day when she was 60. She’s 97 today. We don’t know where the hell she is.

Ellen DeGeneres on Woods Wandering As a kid I used to wonder around the woods… because my parents would put me there.

Ellen DeGeneres on Zoos When I was growing up, we had a petting zoo, and, well, we had two sections. We had a petting zoo, and then we had a heavy-petting zoo. For people who really liked the animals a lot.