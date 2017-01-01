Drew Carey: Elvis I went to Graceland. Go if you never been. Nothing like being ripped off by a dead hillbilly.

Drew Carey: My Body You women ever look at men’s bodies like they’re meat? Ever do that when you’re alone with your girlfriends. “Look at that baby - that’s is USDA Choice Prime Cut. Mmm mmm mmm.” My body’s the part they make hot dogs out of.

Drew Carey: Sausage Gravy If I cut myself shaving, sausage gravy comes out. That’s why I always keep a little pile of biscuits next to the sink.

Drew Carey: Rainy Day Cops When it rains really hard, I like to run stop signs just to make cops get out of their cars. Make them stand there in the rain in a big puddle.

‘Alright you, know why I stopped you?’

‘Yeah, know why I ran the sign?’