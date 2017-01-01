Biography

Actress and stand-up comedian Zainab Johnson is quickly being propelled as one of the most unique and engaging performers on stage and screen. Zainab’s comedy is based on her unique point-of-view, which was shaped growing up in Harlem as one of thirteen siblings in a Muslim family. After getting a degree in math and taking a job as a teacher, she quickly learned that she had a different calling.

Zainab can most recently be seen in her breakout appearance on HBO’s All Def Comedy and has made appearances on Arsenio, BET’s WOKE AF, MTV’s Acting Out and AXSTV’s Gotham Comedy Live!

In 2014, she performed in the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival as one of the 2014 New Faces of Comedy as well as one of the breakout new comedians on NBC’s Last Comic Standing Season 8. She most recently sold a television show to ABC with Wanda Sykes producing.