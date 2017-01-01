ComedyDB
Yannis Pappas

Yannis Pappas

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Tame
0 

Next Tour Date

Monday | October 23
8:00
PM

With  Carmen Lynch, Ari Shaffir, Tim Dillon, Sean Patton

The Stand Comedy Club
New York, NY
Works

Records

2016 Let Me Be Yannis

Specials (and other video)

2014 The Half Hour Yannis Pappas

Books (by and about)

Biography

Yannis can be seen every night on the new ABC/Univision network Fusion, where he hosts Fusion Live.  Yannis has been featured on Comedy Central, VH1’s Best Week Ever and Good Morning America on ABC. He tours the world doing stand up comedy and is known for his immensely popular characters Mr. Panos and Maurica. Along with Director Jesse Scaturro, he is the co-founder of the comedy production company Ditch Films.

Links:   Twitter Instagram