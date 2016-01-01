Stand-Up Comedy Database

Willie Barcena

Willie Barcena

Next Tour Date

Friday | January 13
7:30 PM
Tommy T’s Rancho Cordova
12401 Folsom Blvd.
Rancho Cordova, CA
Works

Records

2016The Truth Hurts Amazon iTunes
2016I Gotta Be Honest Amazon iTunes
2012Down To Earth Amazon iTunes
2009Deal With It! Amazon iTunes
1999Hey! They're Just Jokes! Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2016Willie Barcena: The Truth Hurts
2009Best of Loco Comedy Jam Volume 2

Features multiple comedians

 Amazon

Books (by and about)

Biography

A 20-year comedy veteran, Willie never shys away from a challenge. His’s talent has garnered him 12 appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” more than any other Latino Comedian in the history of the Tonight Show. Jay even invited Willie to perform for the troops in Afghanistan. Barcena helped provide much-needed laughter to that part of the world. Willie’s numerous jobs prepared him for his comedy career. His security guard, plumber, roofer, and limo driver gigs gave him a background for his humor about everyday life. After years of stand-up road work Willie is now ready for new challenges.

In addition to being a comedy road warrior, Willie has appeared on many TV shows including: “Moesha,” “The Wayans Brothers,” and he was chosen to be the host of the popular Si-Tv production “Latino Laugh Festival – The Show.” He’s also made multiple appearances on tours such as “Que Locos,” “Latino Laugh Festival,” “Montreal’s Just for Laughs,” and “Crown Royal Latin All Stars Comedy Explosion.” Willie had his one hour Comedy Central Special which was received with rave reviews; Though Willie’s most recent one hour Showtime special has received even better reviews!

