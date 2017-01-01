Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian Wendy Liebman

Wendy Liebman

Born: February 27, 1961
Blue Meter: Tame
Next Tour Date

Saturday | March 11
8:30 PM

With Robert Klein

The Rose
245 East Green Street
Pasadena, CA
See all Wendy Liebman's tour dates

Works

Records

2014Taller on TV Amazon
2011Green Collar Comedy Show iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2013NickMom Night Out Season 2 Amazon iTunes
2011Wendy Liebman: Taller on TV Amazon iTunes
2011Green Collar Comedy Show

Featured multiple comedians. Environmental themed.

 Amazon
2009The Very Funny Show

Stand-up series that features multiple comedians

2000Pulp Comics: Wendy Liebman
1996HBO Comedy Half Hour: Wendy Liebman
1992Six Comics in Search of a Generation

Books (by and about)

Biography

Wendy Liebman has been a regular on late night television, including Carson, Fallon, Letterman, Kimmel, Ferguson and Leno. She has done 1/2 hour specials for HBO and Comedy Central, and her first hour, “Wendy Liebman Taller on TV” premiered on Showtime 11/11.  Wendy has been in two documentaries: “The Aristocrats,” and “the boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story,” and she was the recipient of The American Comedy Award for Best Female Comedian in 1996.  Wendy currently co-hosts UNBOUND with Terri Nunn, on KCSN, 88.5 FM in Los Angeles, and writes LMAO with wendy, a blog about health (because if you can’t do, you should teach)!  Wendy performs at clubs, corporations and benefit concerts throughout the US and Canada, and lives in Los Angeles with her husband, her stepsons and her two funny dogs.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter