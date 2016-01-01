Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah

Born: February 20, 1984
Blue Meter: Tame
1 Faves

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who's Funnier

36.9% Won: 99
Lost: 169

Next Tour Date

Friday | February 17
7:30 PM
Wilbur Theatre
246 Tremont St.
Boston, MA
Buy

See all Trevor Noah's tour dates

Works

Records

2013African American Amazon iTunes
2011The Daywalker (Live) Amazon iTunes
2011Crazy Normal (Live) Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2013Trevor Noah: African American Amazon iTunes
2013Trevor Noah: It's My Culture

South Africa Only Release

2012Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand-Up Revolution (Season 2)

Features Multiple Comedians

 Amazon
2012Trevor Noah: That's Racist

South Africa Only Release

2012You Laugh But It's True

Documentary

2011Trevor Noah: Crazy Normal

South Africa Only Release

2010Trevor Noah: The Daywalker

South Africa Only Release

Books (by and about)

2016Born a Crime Amazon iTunes

Biography

Trevor has hosted numerous television shows in his native country, including South Africa’s music, television and film awards, the South African Comedy Festival and two seasons of his own late night talk show. Noah had his U.S. television debut on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and has also appeared on “Late Show with David Letterman,” becoming the first South African stand-up comedian to appear on either late night show. His Showtime comedy special, “Trevor Noah: African American” premiered in 2013. Trevor will next be seen as a contributor on The Daily Show.

Trevor presented his one man show “The Racist” at the 21012 Edinburgh Fringe in a sold out run that became the buzz of audiences and journalists and the same year was the subject of David Paul Meyer’s award-winning documentary film “You Laugh But It’s True which tells the story of Trevor’s remarkable career in post-apartheid South Africa. He continues to tour all over the world and has performed in front of sold out crowds at the Hammersmith Apollo in London and the Sydney Opera House in Australia. Noah has been profiled in Rolling Stone, Newsweek and The Wall Street Journal, and by CNN and NPR’s “Talk of the Nation,” among others. He was nominated for “Personality of the Year” at the 2014 MTV Africa Music Awards and is currently featured on the cover of GQ South Africa.

In March of 2015, Trevor Noah was announced to be the next host of the Daily Show, taking over for the Comedy Central fake news program for the departing Jon Stewart.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter