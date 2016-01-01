Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian Steve Trevino

Steve Trevino

AKA: Steve Treviño
Born:
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 Faves

Next Tour Date

Friday | December 30
7:30 PM

With Argus Hamilton, Kyle Ray

The Comedy Store La Jolla
916 Pearl Street
La Jolla, CA
Works

Records

2014Relatable Amazon iTunes
2012Grandpa Joe's Son iTunes
2010Live Amazon iTunes
2005Thats How Daddy Does It Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2004Latino Laugh Festival

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

Biography

Steve Treviño is fast becoming one of the country’s hottest comics and the new voice for the 21st century Mexican American.  Finding his way from a Hispanic upbringing in a small South Texas town to living his dream in Hollywood, has infused Treviño’s comedy with a “TEX-MEX” sensibility, yet as a performer he has a uniquely American voice that transcends anything about ethnicity, making him universally relatable. Outside of being a national headliner, Treviño has made memorable appearances on The Late Late Show, Comics Unleashed and BET Comic View, among others. He also wrote on Mind of Mencia and produced and wrote on rapper Pit Bull’s La Esquina.  Treviño landed in the Nielsen Top 20, with his 1st Showtime comedy special, Grandpa Joe’s Son. His 2nd special Relatable is currently airing on Netflix.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter