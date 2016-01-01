Stand-Up Comedy Database

Steve-O

AKA: Stephen Gilchrist Glover
Born: June 13, 1974
Blue Meter: Risqué
Next Tour Date

Thursday | January 12
7:30 PM
Tacoma Comedy Club
445 Tacoma Ave.
Tacoma, WA
Works

Records

2016Guilty as Charged Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2016Steve-O: Guilty as Charged Amazon iTunes

Books (by and about)

Biography

Steve-O is a household name and it all started when he began producing homemade videos of dangerous stunts mixed with comical behavior. Steve-O graduated from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College in 1997, and had a career as a circus clown before achieving fame on Jackass and Wildboyz. Since then, he has become a New York Times bestselling author, standup comedian, and actor. His first hour-long comedy special recently premiered on Showtime and performed in the top one percent of all Showtime comedy specials.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter