Steve Gillespie

Biography

Hailing from Minneapolis, where after receiving a degree in something or other Steve became really bored and started telling jokes into a microphone. He first began honing his craft at the Acme Comedy Club, and has quickly emerged as a fast-rising talent in one of the strongest and most competitive comedy scenes in the country. Steve has been touring non-stop for the past six years, appearing in some of the best comedy clubs and festivals in the country, including the Boston Comedy Festival and the Bridgetown Comedy Festival in Portland, OR. He was named runner-up for the Best of the Midwest at Gilda’s Laughfest in 2013. His debut album Stever Fever was named one of the top ten comedy albums of 2013 by Comedy-Reviews.com. In 2014 he made a two TV appearances on Fox’s Laughs.