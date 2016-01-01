Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian Steve Gillespie

Steve Gillespie

Born:
Blue Meter: Risqué
Next Tour Date

Thursday | December 22
8:30 PM
The Comedy Club on State
202 State St
Madison, WI
Works

Records

2013Stever Fever Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

Books (by and about)

Biography

Hailing from Minneapolis, where after receiving a degree in something or other Steve became really bored and started telling jokes into a microphone. He first began honing his craft at the Acme Comedy Club, and has quickly emerged as a fast-rising talent in one of the strongest and most competitive comedy scenes in the country. Steve has been touring non-stop for the past six years, appearing in some of the best comedy clubs and festivals in the country, including the Boston Comedy Festival and the Bridgetown Comedy Festival in Portland, OR. He was named runner-up for the Best of the Midwest at Gilda’s Laughfest in 2013. His debut album Stever Fever was named one of the top ten comedy albums of 2013 by Comedy-Reviews.com. In 2014 he made a two TV appearances on Fox’s Laughs.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter