Biography

Comedienne. Political Satirist. Republican. Conservative. Not the first things that come to mind when you look at the beautiful and talented Sheryl Underwood. There’s more to her than meets the eye. One of the most brilliant comics on the scene today, Underwood’s claim to fame is that she dares to say what people are really thinking and makes no apologies for it.

Underwood’s comedy career began in 1989 when she became the first female finalist in the popular Miller Lite Comedy Search. Since then her career has continued to skyrocket. Sheryl has won a number of high profile comedy competitions including Johnny Walker Red, Funniest Woman at the Improv, Old English Comedy Crunch and BET’s Comic View’s Funniest Female Comedian. In 1995 Underwood was named 1st runner-up in the Bay Area Black Comedy Competition, securing Sheryl a place in history as the first female comedian- in fact, the only comedian- to place in the competition’s final round three years in a row.

With all these accomplishments on the comedy circuit, Sheryl began her next challenge - to conquer the world of television. When BET needed an additional host for their popular talk show, Oh Drama! Sheryl answered the call and was an immediate hit as the show’s newest host. Audiences took instantly to her bluntness, wry humor and down to earth appeal, which lead to the creation of her own show Holla. The self-produced and created talk show based loosely on Bill Maher’s Politically Incorrect brings together a panel of guests with vastly different opinions to discuss politics, sex, current events and various newsworthy topic- with explosive results- moderated by Underwood, Holla airs on BET Tuesday & Thursdays at 9:30 PM.

The same qualities that endeared Sheryl to BET audiences have made her a favorite on shows such as Politically Incorrect, HBO’s All-Star Def Comedy Jam, Showtime’s Full-Frontal Comedy Show, Motown Live and Fox’s Saturday Night Special. Her appeal also extends to film with roles in Bullworth and Master P’s I Got the Hook Up.

Not only is Sheryl one of the hardest working comedians in the country, she is also a philanthropist, donating 5% of her road earnings to Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., where she is a lifetime member and has served as President of her local chapter (Omieron Rho Zeta chapter). In addition to the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Sheryl is also a member of the National Council of Negro Women and the NAACP. She also supports a number of worthy causes, including founding the African-American Female Comedian Association.

With upcoming appearances on Comedy Central & Showtime’s Laff-a-palooza, Sheryl continues to push the envelope: discussing sex, politics, current events and relationships. Her onstage show elicits bold testimonials from even the most conservative crowds. Whether on radio, television or in film, Sheryl is quick to use humor to convey her views in a down-to-earth, likable style. Her controversial opinions as a sexually progressive, God-fearing, staunch, black Republican woman come across loud and clear during her on-stage show much to the enjoyment of loyal fans and new enthusiasts alike.