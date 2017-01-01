Biography

Shane Torres is a New York based stand-up comedian, writer, and actor originally from Fort Worth, TX. Having made his late night debut on Conan in 2016, you may have also seen him on Last Comic Standing or on IFC’s Comedy Bang Bang. He was featured at the Montreal Just For Laugh’s festival as a New Faces in 2013 and was one of Comedy Central’s Comics to Watch in 2012.

Shane has performed at many festivals all over the country including JFL, Outsidelands, RIOT LA, SF Sketchfest, Moontower, High Plains, Bridgetown Comedy Festival, Bumbershoot Music and Arts Festival, and many more. Shane has appeared on popular podcast such as Savage Love and Comedy Bang Bang. He tours across the globe at comedy clubs, rock venues, and theaters.