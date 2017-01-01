ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Shane Torres

Shane Torres

Born: October 5, 1982
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Next Tour Date

Monday | October 2
8:00
PM

With  Joe List, Carmen Lynch, Mark Normand

Stand-Up New York
New York, NY
Works

Records

2017Established 1981 Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2017Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents Shane Torres

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Shane Torres is a New York based stand-up comedian, writer, and actor originally from Fort Worth, TX. Having made his late night debut on Conan in 2016, you may have also seen him on Last Comic Standing or on IFC’s Comedy Bang Bang. He was featured at the Montreal Just For Laugh’s festival as a New Faces in 2013 and was one of Comedy Central’s Comics to Watch in 2012.

Shane has performed at many festivals all over the country including JFL, Outsidelands, RIOT LA, SF Sketchfest, Moontower, High Plains, Bridgetown Comedy Festival, Bumbershoot Music and Arts Festival, and many more. Shane has appeared on popular podcast such as Savage Love and Comedy Bang Bang. He tours across the globe at comedy clubs, rock venues, and theaters.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram