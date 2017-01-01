ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Sean Patton

Sean Patton

Born: ?
Works

Records

2013HOLY FUCK. Live Comedy.

Compilation. Features multiple artists.

2012Standard Operating Procedure Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2016This Is Not Happening: Karma

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.

2015The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail (Season 2) Amazon iTunes
2013The Half Hour Sean Patton Amazon iTunes
2011Funny as Hell (Season 1)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.

2010Live at Gotham (Season 4)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

My name is Sean Patton. I am a comedian based in New York and Los Angeles by way of New Orleans. I cut my teeth doing standup in the Crescent city and since have performed at Caroline’s, The Comedy Cellar, Gotham, The Improv, UCBNY, UCBLA, The Melbourne International comedy festival (2011), The Montreal Just for Laughs comedy festival (2008, 2010), and many other clubs around the US and Canada.

I made my Basic Cable debut on Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham” (2009) and my Network TV debut on “Late night with Jimmy Fallon” (2010). I also recently appeared on “Conan” (2011).

I love doing what I do. Some of you will love it too (thanks!), but some of you will not (thanks for coming) My big plans for the future are to continue sharing my comedy with as many people as possible and to one day fall in love with You. Yes, You, the person reading this bio right now. Don’t worry about breaking my heart because I plan on turning the experience into material anyway. Later!

