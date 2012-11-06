Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian Rory Scovel

Rory Scovel

Born:
Blue Meter: Tame
Next Tour Date

Wednesday | March 1
8:30 PM
Rabbit Hole with Jay and Rory
> "1"}, Jay Larson

NerdMelt Showroom
Meltdown Comics
7522 Sunset Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA
See all Rory Scovel's tour dates

Works

Records

2013HOLY FUCK. Live Comedy.

Features multiple comedians.

 Amazon iTunes
2011Dilation

Specials (and other video)

2016Rory Scovel: The Charleston Special

Released on Seeso

2014The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail (Season 1)
2013Funny as Hell (Season 3)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.

2013John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show (Season 4)
2012The Half Hour Rory Scovel
2011John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show (Season 2)
2007Live at Gotham (Episode 208)

Features multiple comedians

 Amazon iTunes

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

