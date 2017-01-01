Biography

Rory Albanese is currently the executive producer of The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. As the former Executive Producer and Writer for The Daily Show, Rory has won 9 Primetime Emmy Awards. Rory is also an accomplished stand-up comedian; beyond touring the country as a headliner he has been a featured performer on John Oliver’s New York Comedy Show on Comedy Central and starred in his own Comedy Central half hour special in 2010.