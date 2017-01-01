ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Rich Vos

Rich Vos

Born: June 30, 1957
Blue Meter: Dirty
10 

Works

Records

2016Five Amazon iTunes
2016141 IQ Amazon iTunes
2011Still Empty Inside Amazon iTunes
2010Vos: Live in Philly

Available only at Vos's Live Perofrmances

2001I’m Killing Here! Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2010Comics Anonymous
2009Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment Stand Up (Season 4) Amazon iTunes
2008Living Legends of Comedy: Real Talk

Documentary features multiple comedians

 Amazon
2008Live at Gotham (Episode 306)

Features multiple comedians

 Amazon iTunes
2008Comedy Central Presents Rich Vos 2 Amazon iTunes
2006White Boyz in the Hood Amazon
2005Vos Amazon
2003Tough Crowd Stands Up with Colin Quinn
2003Last Comic Standing
2003Comedy Central Presents Rich Vos Amazon iTunes
2001Late Friday

Weekly late night stand-up showcase on NBC

2001Premium Blend (Season 5)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Back Stage Magazine says of Rich Vos, “He has an uncanny ‘Everyman’ ability to likeably bond with anyone in the audience, from blue collar stoners to ‘representing with the brothers’...what makes him truly stand out, is that he doesn’t always need to be angry, revved, or keep up an edge to be interesting and funny.” As a performer, there is no situation that Rich can’t handle. If you’re a heckler, look out! Rich can turn the tables with such ease, you’ll wonder who’s being heckled. And once he gets going there is no stopping him.

Vos, the first white act to appear on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” has also held his own on the syndicated “Showtime at the Apollo” and “Apollo Comedy Hour.” His personable attitude has also earned appearances on ABC’s “The View” and “The Rosie O’Donnell Show.” “The Keenan Ivory Wayans Show” on FOX, NBC’s “Friday Night & The Louie Anderson Showcase”, A&E’s “Evening at the Improv” & “Comedy on the Road”, “Entertainment Tonight” CBS’s “Morning Show”, “The Today Show”, “Access Hollywood” and Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend.” Rich has also appeared on HBO performing at the U.S. Comedy and Arts Festival in Aspen. Vos recently has been a regular guest on the syndicated “Opie & Anthony ” radio show.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter