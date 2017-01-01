ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Rachel Feinstein

Rachel Feinstein

Born: September 29, ?
Blue Meter: Risqué
2 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier

51.6%

Next Tour Date

Thursday | October 5
8:00
PM
Punch Line San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
Buy

See all Rachel Feinstein's tour dates

Works

Records

2011Thug Tears Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2016Rachel Feinstein: Only Whores Wear Purple

Premieres April 23 on Comedy Central

2015SXSW Comedy with W. Kamau Bell

Features multiple comedians.

 Amazon
2014The Half Hour: Rachel Feinstein Amazon iTunes
2013Women Who Kill

 Amazon iTunes
2010Russell Simmons Presents Stand-Up at The El Rey - Season 1 Amazon iTunes
2010Comedy Central Presents Rachel Feinstein Amazon iTunes
2004Premium Blend (Season 8)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Rachel Feinstein grew up outside Washington DC, the daughter of a civil rights lawyer and a blues musician, giving her a keen eye for the absurd and unjust. She developed her hilarious, character driven style by opening for her father’s blues band as a kid and doing impressions of various loud and jarring relatives.

Rachel was a finalist on Season 7 of Last Comic Standing. She was also featured on Russell Simmon’s Presents, Live at the El Ray, TBS’s Just For Laughs series and Comics Unleashed. She has her own half hour special, Comedy Central Presents Rachel Feinstein.

She’s written for “The Onion” and “Heeb Magazine.” Rachel has voiced various characters on Adult Swim’s “Venture Brothers,” the animated Comedy Central web series, “Samurai Love God” and Spike TV’s web series “Battle Pope.” She has also appeared on VH1’s, “Jewtastic” and CNN’s “Not Just Another Cable News Show.”

Rachel also reviews hip hop as her Grandma, “Ice Cold Rhoda, World’s oldest Hater” based on a star of david rating system on comedycentral.com and Cipha Sounds and Rosenberg on Hot 97.

International spots include “Montreal Comedy Festival”, Scotland’s “Glasgow Comedy Festival,” Amsterdam’s “Comedy Factory” and a U.S Military tour in Korea.

Rachel is a supporting actress in the upcoming independent films, “Circus Maximus” and “Peace After Marriage” which will be featured in the Tribecca Film Festival this summer and won the “Tribecca All Access Award”.

She released her first Comedy CD on Comedy Central records in 2011.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram